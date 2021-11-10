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Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: What Really Happened
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100 views • November 10, 2021
It’s a disaster.
Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in Kenosha WI is the most bizarre court proceeding ever caught on camera.
It was clearly self-defense.
Dems called Rittenhouse a racist, white supremacist and domestic terrorist before the trial.
It has been disaster after disaster for the prosecution.
The jury is being threatened, but DOJ is more interested in finding Biden’s daughter’s diary.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 November 2021
http://video.foxnews.com/v/6281213380001
Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in Kenosha WI is the most bizarre court proceeding ever caught on camera.
It was clearly self-defense.
Dems called Rittenhouse a racist, white supremacist and domestic terrorist before the trial.
It has been disaster after disaster for the prosecution.
The jury is being threatened, but DOJ is more interested in finding Biden’s daughter’s diary.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 November 2021
http://video.foxnews.com/v/6281213380001
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