Did Jesus Stole His Teachings from Someone else?

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Most non-religious people do not follow Jesus' teachings because they believe he either didn't exist, or that his teachings were stolen from some other spiritual leader before his time. In this video, we examine both of these claims, in order to determine the validity of everything that Jesus taught.