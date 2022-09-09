Fifth Graders Told Eating Bugs Will Save The Planet | Ep. 7

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Fifth grade students in Sarasota, Florida were just given an assignment touting bugs as the future of food, in yet another move to convince the next generation that eating beef, chicken, and fish is unsustainable for the planet.
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