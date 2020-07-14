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The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
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43 views • July 14, 2020
Diving deeper into the swamp that is the future of food from last week, this week we look into the issue of food being used as a weapon for control over the population. Corporate agriculture, real and manipulated food shortages, inflation, chemical food systems, genetic modification, fake foods - all of these and more are used as a means of ultimately controlling the populace.
Is there an escape? Can we still have a say in what we eat in a future food system dominated by a handful of corporations who control and track all food from the seed stage to the final sale? Will we still be able to grow food for ourselves and our families and wider communities? Will food freedom be a thing of the past?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the scary future of the human food system.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Is there an escape? Can we still have a say in what we eat in a future food system dominated by a handful of corporations who control and track all food from the seed stage to the final sale? Will we still be able to grow food for ourselves and our families and wider communities? Will food freedom be a thing of the past?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the scary future of the human food system.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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