Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AUDITING THE (S)ELECTION PROCESS
Patriots on Fire
Published 15 hours ago

https://danhappel.com/23-ways-elections-are-stolen/
It is no longer a question of whether voter fraud exists, it is now a question of how much, how often and how completely the American election process has been compromised by corrupt politicians, irresponsible courts, negligent state/local officials and entities currently in control of mainstream media and academia openly hostile to multi-party elected government.

Keywords
election fraudstolen electionelection process

