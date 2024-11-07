How to Install Graphics Card Driver Properly - DDU Tutorial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I'll guide you through the step-by-step process of installing your graphics card driver properly using DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller). Whether you're upgrading your GPU or facing driver issues, this tutorial will help you achieve a clean installation, avoiding conflicts and maximizing performance. Perfect for Nvidia, AMD and Intel users alike, this guide simplifies every step to ensure a smooth setup for your gaming or professional needs.
• Download DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller) from Guru2D here - https://www.guru3d.com/download/display-driver-uninstaller-download
• OR... you can download DDU directly from the creator/author here - https://www.wagnardsoft.com/display-driver-uninstaller-DDU-
• NVIDIA Drivers (use manual search): https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/
• AMD Radeon Drivers (use manual search): https://www.amd.com/en/support/download/drivers.html
• Intel Drivers: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/785597/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-windows.html
• Here's my video showing How to Download ANY Graphics Driver (AMD, Intel, Nvidia) - https://youtu.be/bUPuZ9FfWpo?si=zX2PVNSMcjsYP6q5