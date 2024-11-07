BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Install Graphics Card Driver Properly - DDU Tutorial
geekyhacks
geekyhacks
27 views • 5 months ago

In this video, I'll guide you through the step-by-step process of installing your graphics card driver properly using DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller). Whether you're upgrading your GPU or facing driver issues, this tutorial will help you achieve a clean installation, avoiding conflicts and maximizing performance. Perfect for Nvidia, AMD and Intel users alike, this guide simplifies every step to ensure a smooth setup for your gaming or professional needs.


• Download DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller) from Guru2D here - https://www.guru3d.com/download/display-driver-uninstaller-download

• OR... you can download DDU directly from the creator/author here - https://www.wagnardsoft.com/display-driver-uninstaller-DDU-


• NVIDIA Drivers (use manual search): https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers/

• AMD Radeon Drivers (use manual search): https://www.amd.com/en/support/download/drivers.html

• Intel Drivers: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/785597/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-windows.html


• Here's my video showing How to Download ANY Graphics Driver (AMD, Intel, Nvidia) - https://youtu.be/bUPuZ9FfWpo?si=zX2PVNSMcjsYP6q5

tutorialtechnologyintelaitechmicrosoftdriversamdprogramcomputerpctipsgpunvidiartxwindows10graphicscardddudisplay driver uninstallergraphics card installgeforcehow to use dduwindows11geekyhackshowtoguide
