© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stem Cell lab walk through - DBC
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • January 09, 2020
In this video Josh introduces the new Stem Cells lab from Cryovida, our Mesenchymal Stem Cells provider. He also goes over what Mesenchymal Stem Cells are, where they are obtained from and what do they do.
In the video of Cryovida, M.A. Clarissa Leñero Ochoa walks us through the new lab and mentions the several upgrades it went through. The upgrades ensure further quality and safety of the cells as well as expands the amount of cells the lab can produce.
For us at Dream Body clinic each patient is very important, and we like to share every update we have so you can feel comfortable with our treatments.
Contact us at: www.dreambody.clinic
Or CALL 424-253-0165 [email protected]
facebook.com/dreambodyclinic
In the video of Cryovida, M.A. Clarissa Leñero Ochoa walks us through the new lab and mentions the several upgrades it went through. The upgrades ensure further quality and safety of the cells as well as expands the amount of cells the lab can produce.
For us at Dream Body clinic each patient is very important, and we like to share every update we have so you can feel comfortable with our treatments.
Contact us at: www.dreambody.clinic
Or CALL 424-253-0165 [email protected]
facebook.com/dreambodyclinic
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.