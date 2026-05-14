CTP (20260516 S3E152) Life And Living Non-Medical-Schzophrenia BTS/SP video

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CTP (S3E152) Your Life Has Seasons And Context Changes Everything
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We share a quick lead-in on why this audio release comes from a prior video exclusive, then we get honest about how messy and normal it is to live with shifting moods. We tie that “complex beings” reality to seasons, context, grief and regret, and a run of original songs about time, loneliness, and hanging on when life feels heavy.
• why some references may be dated due to the release format
• “complex beings” as a framework for mood shifts and inner contradictions
• seasons of life and why context changes meaning
• writing through loss, grief, guilt, and regret
• short, medium, and long goals that can conflict over time
• songs that explore burnout, moral action, loneliness, friendship, and resilience
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