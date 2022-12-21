My curry tree has great health promoting benefits, as well as lifting food that is sub-par MVI_8907

Our friends for decades, Kim and Rita, about 3 years back gave us a small curry tree, Murraya Koenigii, and despite the reticulation failing over a year ago, and having to struggle with the occasional bucket of water in the blistering heat and dryness of a Perth summer, it is soldiering on, and even flowering for the first time. An important shrub to have for survival and prepping purposes, if you can spare the room.

