My curry tree has great health promoting benefits, as well as lifting food that is sub-par MVI_8907

Our friends for decades, Kim and Rita, about
3 years back gave us a small curry tree, Murraya Koenigii, and despite the
reticulation failing over a year ago, and having to struggle with the
occasional bucket of water in the blistering heat and dryness of a Perth summer,
it is soldiering on, and even flowering for the first time. An important shrub
to have for survival and prepping purposes, if you can spare the room.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.