PROBLEM ☛ PROACTION ☛ REAL SOLUTIONS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
71 views • 3 months ago

HUGE ‼️ “Sanctuary Mayors and Governors got some really terrible news this week”


“Stephen Miller, who slated to be Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, sent letters to 249 elected officials in sanctuary states and cities warning them of how much trouble they're gonna get in if they don't start complying with the law and rounding up illegal immigrants”


The Federal Government will target government officials harboring illegal migrants committing violent crimes with Racketeering Charges and allow them to be personally liable for lawsuits from victims and more


“Here are some fantastic highlights from my favorite letter of the year:


- The federal government has ultimate authority over immigration

- Federal law prohibits interfering with Department of Homeland Security and state or local officials communications on immigration status

- Sanctuary jurisdiction policies can lead to CRIMINAL LIABILITY for elected officials, “All officials involved are liable under multiple federal criminal conspiracy statutes”

- Sanctuary jurisdiction policies can also lead to personal financial liability

- Victims of crimes committed by aliens, protected by a sanctuary jurisdiction may be able to sue officials involved in harboring that alien for triple damages under the federal Racketeer influenced and Corrupt Organizations ACT statute


The hammer of justice is finally dropping on Democrats


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1875259274307244204


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9fmwa1 [thanks to https://www.reddit.com/r/PhilosophyMemes/comments/zgs1a8/the_hegel_meme_improved_edition/ 🖼]


One thing we've always suffered is the multi pronged attack of Thesis, Antithesis, Synthesis, on all possible attack vectors


https://polsci.institute/western-political-thought/hegel-dialectical-method-thesis-antithesis-synthesis/


HISTORY OCCURS IN CYCLES


We are roughly repeating the actions of many past civilizations:


https://imgflip.com/i/9fk35w


https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/4288013/posts


https://www.post-gazette.com/news/election-2024/2024/11/11/trump-appointments-cabinet-transition/stories/202411110050


The letters, all dated Dec. 23, state that people living in the country illegally are subject to removal and that it is a crime to conceal, harbor or shield them.

“As Attorney General, on December 4, 2024, you stated that the State of California will not enforce federal immigration laws, encouraging defiance by all California jurisdictions,” the letter to Bonta reads in part. “… This rhetoric illustrates the State’s intent to blatantly violate federal law. Such lawlessness subjects you and your subordinates to significant risk of criminal and civil liability. Accordingly, we are sending this letter to put you on notice of this risk and insist that you comply with our nation’s laws.”

“The fact of the matter is that you and the other officials who support or enforce sanctuary laws, policies, and regulations have a very personal stake in the matter – you each could face criminal prosecution and civil liability for your illegal acts,” the letter concludes.


https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2024/12/27/cities-get-letters-from-trump-adviser-warning-about-interfering-with-immigration-enforcement/77276256007/


This is the lesson VfB wished to impart from posting INSIDE JOB 🏦🤑 CHARLES FERGUSON


https://old.bitchute.com/video/MXUJOEQAoAzr/

