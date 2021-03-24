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Israel's Nazi Zionist Draco avatar leaders exterminating Jews just as I had warned for longest time
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123 views • March 24, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). I had been warning and warning for the longest time that the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Sabbatean Satanist Nazi Zionist Israeli leaders and the Vatican’s Sabbatean Satanist Islam religion’s leaders and the Sabbatean Satanist communist leaders and the Vatican’s Christian leaders are trying to exterminate the Jews once again, in order to steal the human homo-sapiens specie Israelites’ covenant with our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, while we real Christians of God received horrendous persecution being cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from downstairs rooms every day but not stopping the warning every day. However, not a single Jew or Christian or human listened to us. They completely ignored us and abandoned us to fight the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins alone. Then, why are they now calling out for help now that their Israeli government’s non-humans are once again trying to exterminate them with the COVID-19 AI femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination gene-changing Borg hive-mind biochemical weapon vaccine, and they are in trouble? Their government and military and police Nazi 4th Reich Draco avatars and Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian avatars are forcing every single Jew to receive their poison vaccine, in order to exterminate every single Jew from the earth, in order to try to prevent them from getting saved by Jesus and prevent Jesus’ Second-Coming when the Jews return to Jesus their Messiah Savior. The AntiChrist will try to kill the Jews, and the Jews will flee to Petra. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels are trying to make their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children replace and steal God’s Hebrew people’s covenant. The Jews are not allowed to go to the supermarkets or stores or schools or streets or workplaces without receiving their poison vaccine, which will make them lose their human soul DNA and make them into soulless nephilim chimera zombies. Why are they calling out to the humans of the nations for help, when the Bible says that all the nations will come against them? They do not even know what is inside their own Bible. They used to look down on the gentiles and call the nations’ gentiles as garbage “goyim,” but they are now calling out to the goyim garbage to help them. They should be calling out to their Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. They should not have crucified Jesus on the cross and spat on him and rejected him for 2000 years. They rejected God and continue to ignore Jesus, and they seek help from humans. That is an insult against God. They did not care about us real Christians when we were being gang-stalked every day, because they had food and family and safety and reputation and careers and work and Disney movies and football games and dating and church and Katy Perry concerts. They ignored us by believing the CIA Satanists that what we were saying were just “conspiracy theories,” while the CIA Satanists tried to kill us and silence us every day from warning the gentiles and the Jews. Only God can save them, but they do not believe in God. They are just like the religious Christians. First, repent of your sins, and ask forgiveness from Jesus, and receive Jesus as your Savior, and then ask for his help and protection. If you do not even acknowledge Jesus and are asking humans to save you from Satan Lucifer, then how can you expect to be saved? You would be just a dumb idiot like the religious Christians.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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