Congressman Thomas Massie Rebukes The Counterfeiting Fed & Reckless Political Spending

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Politicians are spending money (that they don’t have) like never before. Bailouts, “Stimulus,” and Welfare for everyone are the only game in town. The great enabler, the Federal Reserve, counterfeits dollars by the trillions! The failure of "planning" cannot be more obvious! Representative Thomas Massie sounds off in opposition to the madness on today's Liberty Report!