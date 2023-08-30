Tucker Carlson - the US Blew Up Nord Stream - an Attack on Germany and the biggest act of Industrial Sabotage in History - releasing the Single Largest Manmade CO2 Emission in History

A short clip while in Budapest, Hungary. Tucker Carlson claims the US blew up Nord Stream. That it was an attack on Germany and the biggest act of industrial sabotage in history, releasing the single largest manmade CO2 emission in history.
"The world is resetting completely. The post-war order is collapsing. NATO is going to collapse. You can’t have the driver of NATO, which is the US, sabotage Germany’s main source of cheap energy."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.