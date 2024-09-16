NIKOLA TESLA'S LOST INTERVIEW ☈ DEEP SPACE SECRETS [2024]

Dive into the extraordinary world of Nikola Tesla in our latest video, "Nikola Tesla's Lost Interview (100 Years Old): Deep Space SECRETS (2024)." This groundbreaking discovery reveals previously unseen footage of the legendary inventor discussing his visionary ideas about deep space and the universe. What secrets did Tesla uncover about energy, technology, and the cosmos that are still relevant today? Whether you're a Tesla aficionado, a space enthusiast, or just curious about the mysteries of the universe, this video is a must-watch! Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more content exploring the intersection of science, technology, and the extraordinary.





TImecodes

0:00 Intro

00:00:14 Tesla is recognized for his profound understanding of the cosmos and questioned about his identity.





00:00:48 He's celebrated as the mind behind the 20th & 21st centuries, with futurists praising his inventions.





00:01:11 Industry hails Tesla as a supreme saint, recognizing his contributions to physics, chemistry, and technological advancements.





00:01:18 Despite remarkable achievements, Tesla expresses a sense of unfulfillment, having not yet reached his ultimate goal.





00:01:47 His dream was to illuminate the entire Earth, harnessing the limitless power of electricity.





00:02:04 Tesla believes in tapping into diverse energies, including positive mental energy from music and art, to elevate humanity.





00:02:20 He envisions a world where Earth's natural energies foster joy, peace, and love.





00:02:30 Tesla spent years researching how energy impacts humanity, seeking to harness its potential for positive change.





00:02:42 He outlines three key areas of scientific inquiry: providing food for the hungry, eradicating suffering, and harnessing the universe's light.





00:03:23 He discovered a star that could vanish without disrupting the universe, showcasing the vastness and mystery of the cosmos.





00:03:36 Tesla challenges Einstein's theory of relativity, advocating for understanding the universe's harmony.





00:03:51 He believes in the potential for humans to achieve a higher spiritual state.





00:04:07 Tesla's ambition extends beyond inventions, aiming to awaken humanity's innate potential for growth and transcendence.





00:04:24 He views "empty space" as teeming with untapped energy, waiting to be harnessed.





00:04:40 His connection with birds reflects his belief in humanity's latent ability for flight and spiritual elevation.





00:05:08 Tesla discusses his views on love and relationships, choosing a path of solitude and dedication to his work.





00:05:33 He perceives illness as a transformative process, leading to purification of mind and body.





00:06:02 Tesla sees the universe as inherently moral, surpassing human comprehension.





00:06:35 He experiences the universe as a symphony of light and energy, transcending conventional human senses.





00:07:10 He claims to possess heightened senses, perceiving sounds and colors beyond normal human perception.





00:08:27 He describes hearing cosmic music and seeing unique colors, demonstrating his extraordinary perception of reality.





00:08:51 Tesla's imagination fuels his inventions, blurring the line between reality and vision.





00:09:22 He shares ten conditions for achieving higher consciousness and spiritual growth.





00:10:28 Tesla views his body as a well-understood machine, advocating for mindful eating and sleep.





00:11:02 A humorous anecdote involving Mark Twain illustrates the importance of balance and moderation.





00:11:34 Tesla stresses emotional control and harnessing sexual energy for spiritual development.





00:12:12 Memory is essential, but he prioritizes accessing knowledge when needed, not just remembering.





00:12:34 All experiences are stored as light particles, accessible through his visualization abilities.





00:13:30 Tesla's heightened senses allow him to perceive phenomena beyond the normal range.





00:14:00 He sees illness as a purification process, aiding spiritual growth.





00:14:20 Tesla's "illusions" offer glimpses into dimensions beyond the physical world.





00:14:44 He recounts a childhood experience that shaped his understanding of the universe's interconnectedness.





00:15:33 The ultimate adjustment is finding joy and playfulness in life and work.





00:16:35 Tesla challenges the notion of stealing fire from the gods, viewing lightning as a natural wonder.





00:17:02 He reiterates that everything is electricity, the fundamental energy of existence.





00:17:41 Tesla advocates for embracing life's rhythm and finding harmony with the universe.





00:18:11 He emphasizes the interconnectedness of all beings and celestial bodies.





00:19:02 He urges us to be receptive to the universe's messages and learn its language.





Why Jeff Bezos Banned PPTs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AZhfZtdITE

Robots will Surpass Humans: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Me-VsmFjelQ





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmZwwxVmKnc