LET IDIOTS WIN! X/Twitter Livestream

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux talks about letting idiots win in this 12 June 2026 livestream, arguing that backing down from bad-faith fights, avoiding drama, and teaching kids situational awareness keeps you safe while people who can't control themselves just try to control others. He grounds this in UPB and the fact that moral claims must match reality, so skip the pride and escalation.
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0:00:00Vindication and Lab Origins
0:02:57Hume’s Is-Ought Problem
0:03:51Makeup Tutorial Plans
0:06:51Bridging Is and Ought
0:13:44After the Pause
0:19:03Mind, Reality, and Truth
0:21:53Concepts Must Match Reality
0:25:52No Ought in Atoms
0:29:08UPB and Moral Proof
0:32:53Language Against Itself
0:34:44UPB Explained Further
0:40:25Situational Awareness Game
0:45:11Media Reverses Danger
0:54:31Avoiding Violent Escalation
1:00:00Self-Defense and Consequences
1:08:14Let Idiots Win
1:18:13Drama Addicts and Control
1:19:55Closing Calls and Thanks