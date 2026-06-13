LET IDIOTS WIN! X/Twitter Livestream

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux talks about letting idiots win in this 12 June 2026 livestream, arguing that backing down from bad-faith fights, avoiding drama, and teaching kids situational awareness keeps you safe while people who can't control themselves just try to control others. He grounds this in UPB and the fact that moral claims must match reality, so skip the pride and escalation.





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/FREEDOMAIN2026