Israel continues to expand its major offensive in Gaza City as the United States mounts more pressure on Hamas to surrender the Palestinian enclave which is experiencing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched the offensive in Gaza on September 15. Three divisions, the 36th, 162nd and 98th, are currently operating there. While it is unclear how much of the city has been captured by Israeli troops, the offensive has so far displaced more than a half a million Palestinians who had been taking shelter in the city.

The last few days were especially deadly. On September 28, at least 79 people were killed by IDF fire in Gaza City and other parts of the Strip, bringing the total Palestinian death toll from the Israeli war to over 66,000. The very next day, 50 more people were reportedly killed. An additional 58 were killed on September 30.

Also on September 30, the enclave’s Health Ministry revealed that the death toll from malnutrition caused by Israel’s starvation policy in Gaza has risen to 453 people. 150 children were among Palestinians who died of malnutrition and famine in the territory, with food and other essential supplies blocked by a longstanding Israeli blockade.

Despite facing immense pressure from the IDF, Hamas continues to fight back. On September 30, fighters of the group carried out two raids against Israeli positions in Gaza City. In one of the raids, five Israeli troops were seriously wounded.

Amid the heavy fighting and starvation in the Strip, U.S. President Donlad Trump announced on September 29 a plan to end the war, which requires Hamas to release all hostages, disarm, and hand over control of the enclave to an international security force overseen by a body headed by non-other than former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Although the plan promises a full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave, it offers no timeline to when this could happen.

The plan was welcomed by Arab leaders, but Hamas is yet to respond. On September 30, Trump said that he would give the group “three or four days” to agree to his plan, “or pay in hell.” He noted that there was “not much” room for negotiating.

Hamas is reported to be facing unprecedented pressure from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey to accept Trump’s plan. The group recently said that it would never give up its arms, thus it will likely reject the plan. This would, however, deprive it from any Arab support. Hamas could still fight on its own, but Israel will likely get more brutal with a greenlight from the U.S.

Mirrored - South Front

