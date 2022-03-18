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Interview with Christoph Hörstel: Global powers brought about the war in Ukraine!
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41 views • March 18, 2022
What is the background to the Ukraine conflict? What happened the last years, the last days, who is pulling the strings? Christoph Hörstel, an expert on security issues in the Middle East, has been studying the global situation, geopolitics and imperialist aggression for decades. He has traveled to the Donbass several times. In this extensive background conversation with AUF1.TV he draws a big global picture and gives an overview to classify the current situation. It's about the financial mafia, Russian and US interests, energy drama for Europe, Germany's role, covert CIA operations, the migration weapon, escalating mainstream media and much more. The interview was recorded on February 23, 2022, just hours before Russia's military operation in Ukraine began.
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