© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient Aliens Debunked - (Full)
Follow
1
Share
Report
89 views • April 16, 2020
Ancient Aliens Debunked - (Full Movie) - In this video the claims and theories of History Channel's hit show 'Ancient Aliens' are completely refuted and shown to be nothing more than deception or misunderstandings on the part of the AA proponents. Some of the topics covered from the show are:
Puma Punku, The Pyramids, Baalbek, Incan sites, Easter Island, Pacal’s rocket, The Nazca Lines, Tolima “fighter jets”, Egyptian “light bulb”, UFO’s in ancient art, The crystal skulls, Ezekiel’s Wheel, Ancient nuclear warfare, Vimana’s, Anunnaki, Nephilim and more.
All credit goes to Chris White and others who helped in the production of this film (all are listed in the credits at the end of the film).
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Puma Punku, The Pyramids, Baalbek, Incan sites, Easter Island, Pacal’s rocket, The Nazca Lines, Tolima “fighter jets”, Egyptian “light bulb”, UFO’s in ancient art, The crystal skulls, Ezekiel’s Wheel, Ancient nuclear warfare, Vimana’s, Anunnaki, Nephilim and more.
All credit goes to Chris White and others who helped in the production of this film (all are listed in the credits at the end of the film).
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.