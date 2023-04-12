Create New Account
Dynamite - Ooooh Cagey
Sunshine Express Media
Published 21 hours ago |

what you got?

Music: 'Cagey Cretins'

Musician: Blue Oyster Cult

Album: Secret Treaties, 1974

Producer: Murray Krugman, Sandy Pearlman; Label: Columbia

Writer(s): Richard Meltzer, Albert Bouchard

Lyrics:

Ooooh cagey, what you got?

What you got there dummy? What you got there man?

Ooooh cagey, what you got?

What you got there honey? What is it a worm?


Dumb clouds are raging, stupid clouds at my door

Creepy weather coming, hanging 'round my floor

Dumb clouds stay away, and don't come back no more


Ooooh cagey, what you got?

Got an awful tummy, Oh no it's inflamed

Ooooh cagey, what you got?

It's so lonely honey, in the state of Maine


Dumb clouds are raging, stupid clouds at my door

Creepy weather coming, hanging 'round my floor

Dumb clouds stay away, and don't come back no more


I'm graduating in one more term

Because I haven't any time to burn

Repeating taste of hi-heeled shoe

An eel is waiting under the train

Being chased around by the neighbor's cat

Well it's so lonely in the state of Maine


Dumb bells are ringing, ringing in my ear

Mother's wombs are crying, ringing in my fear

Mother's never run, except when rape is near


Ooooh cagey [repeat three times]



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
