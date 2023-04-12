Dynamite - Ooooh Cagey

what you got?

Music: 'Cagey Cretins'

Musician: Blue Oyster Cult

Album: Secret Treaties, 1974

Producer: Murray Krugman, Sandy Pearlman; Label: Columbia

Writer(s): Richard Meltzer, Albert Bouchard

Lyrics:

Ooooh cagey, what you got?

What you got there dummy? What you got there man?

Ooooh cagey, what you got?

What you got there honey? What is it a worm?





Dumb clouds are raging, stupid clouds at my door

Creepy weather coming, hanging 'round my floor

Dumb clouds stay away, and don't come back no more





Ooooh cagey, what you got?

Got an awful tummy, Oh no it's inflamed

Ooooh cagey, what you got?

It's so lonely honey, in the state of Maine





Dumb clouds are raging, stupid clouds at my door

Creepy weather coming, hanging 'round my floor

Dumb clouds stay away, and don't come back no more





I'm graduating in one more term

Because I haven't any time to burn

Repeating taste of hi-heeled shoe

An eel is waiting under the train

Being chased around by the neighbor's cat

Well it's so lonely in the state of Maine





Dumb bells are ringing, ringing in my ear

Mother's wombs are crying, ringing in my fear

Mother's never run, except when rape is near





Ooooh cagey [repeat three times]









