Dynamite - Ooooh Cagey

what you got?
Music: 'Cagey Cretins'
Musician: Blue Oyster Cult
Album: Secret Treaties, 1974
Producer: Murray Krugman, Sandy Pearlman; Label: Columbia
Writer(s): Richard Meltzer, Albert Bouchard
Lyrics:
Ooooh cagey, what you got?
What you got there dummy? What you got there man?
Ooooh cagey, what you got?
What you got there honey? What is it a worm?
Dumb clouds are raging, stupid clouds at my door
Creepy weather coming, hanging 'round my floor
Dumb clouds stay away, and don't come back no more
Ooooh cagey, what you got?
Got an awful tummy, Oh no it's inflamed
Ooooh cagey, what you got?
It's so lonely honey, in the state of Maine
Dumb clouds are raging, stupid clouds at my door
Creepy weather coming, hanging 'round my floor
Dumb clouds stay away, and don't come back no more
I'm graduating in one more term
Because I haven't any time to burn
Repeating taste of hi-heeled shoe
An eel is waiting under the train
Being chased around by the neighbor's cat
Well it's so lonely in the state of Maine
Dumb bells are ringing, ringing in my ear
Mother's wombs are crying, ringing in my fear
Mother's never run, except when rape is near
Ooooh cagey [repeat three times]
This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.