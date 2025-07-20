New California State Has A New State Constitution That Is Awesome For What It Contains, Take A Listen And Be Happy For Liberties Sake

The State of New California has completed its new state Constitution and it is comprehensively written with much effort and thoughtfulness by "We The People" of New California State. It includes laws about artificial intelligence and laws about when life begins and the rights of that life. It fully restores the 2nd amendment right to keep and bear arms and it reestablishes the right to body autonomy and your rights about medical treatments, whether to accept or refuse such treatments.

It makes it impossible for the state government to modify a bill under the same name of the bill to slip in a different law under the same bill name. It requires a candidate running for political office in New California to know well the Constitution as there is a test required for them to know the Constitution and if they fail the test then they do not move into office and do not have political power until they can pass the test.

The new state Constitution returns full power and authority to the parents over their own children and also to legal guardians of children. It removes and prevents strange perverted teachings to children and requires traditional teachings of reading, writing, math, English and other standard traditional teachings but also requires teaching the children about the U.S. and New California State Constitutions so that the children understand and know their rights and their liberties. The law requires children to reach a standard level in their education before they graduate to the next grade level.

And there are many other good laws written into the New California State Constitution which is essentially complete but there will be slight adjustments with punctuation, a word change here and there and there is likely to be some changes or modifications when it is brought before Congress and presented to them to be approved and for statehood to be approved for the New California State which is to become the 51st state in the USA.

So now in this video you can sit back and listen to the New California State Constitution being read to you or you can also follow along as it is read. And if you wish you can adjust the speed of the video to make it play faster or slower here on Brighteon. I am also providing a link below to where you can read the New California State Constitution on the New California State website if you prefer to have better control of the screen.

NOTE: In California for the citizens of California there will be an election to vote on the principle of the New California State Constitution on Saturday August 2 and it shall take place in many of the counties throughout the state. You can find more information on this on the New California State website and also find precinct locations. Voting will be from 10am until 2pm on August 2nd. To participate in the election you must have valid photo ID and proof of residence such as a drivers license and a utility bill or vehicle registration all with your name and matching address although a drivers license with a PO box is accepted or you can bring other forms of valid photo ID. The results of the election will be known by the end of the same day on August 2nd and voting is on paper ballots. Everything is transparent for the election as it will be for all elections in the New California State. If you are a citizen of California you are encouraged to come out and vote on August 2nd and be sure you have read and understand the new state Constitution as the vote will specifically be on the principle of the Constitution.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/ncs-constitution

Link to New California State ---> https://www.newcaliforniastate.com

The link to New California State will take you to the home page where you can scroll down the page to find the link that says Read the Constitution. Just click it and then you can read the Constitution there and scroll down the pages as you read it at your own pace. You can also find election and precinct information on the website. However the precinct and election dates still need to be updated and they will be updated as August 2nd approaches. If the election information is for the previous election of July 12, then try refreshing your browser and/or check back a few days later but before August 2nd.



