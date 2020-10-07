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AV. MMS HOME LABORATORY: Check out my Chlorine Dioxide lab! You can do this too!
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1409 views • October 07, 2020
For less than $180, you can make your own lab at home to produce Chlorine Dioxide. Here, I show what I have and use for my own production (minus the distilled water). I don't sell MMS but I want others to see how easy it is to have a setup to make your own. This is not rocket science to make. If you can follow directions for cooking a recipie, you can learn to do this as well. (Make sure you double and triple check your mixture numbers as you go).
For questions, I can be reached at [email protected] or my "ghetto" home made web page is at millenialmms.com.
For questions, I can be reached at [email protected] or my "ghetto" home made web page is at millenialmms.com.
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