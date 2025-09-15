BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hitler reacts to the Flat-Earth Movement
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
1 day ago

Parody created using clips from Downfall (Der Untergang)

Discord: https://hitlerrantsparodies.com/discord

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/hitlerrantsparodies


This video is a parody and is covered by the “fair use” doctrine of U.S. copyright law.


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.


https://www.hitlerrantsparodies.com


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hitlerrantsparodies/


https://x.com/HitlerHRP

https://x.com/HRP_Parodies

https://x.com/ReichNews


https://www.facebook.com/HRPDownfallParodies

https://www.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgroups%2FHRP.Downfall.Parodies


https://www.instagram.com/hitlerrantsparodies/#


https://www.reddit.com/r/HitlerRantsParodies/


https://www.fegelbook.com/


https://steamcommunity.com/groups/hitlerrantsparodies

http://hitlerrantsparodies.wikia.com


Hitler Rants Parodies

https://www.youtube.com/@hitlerrantsparodies/videos


memedownfallparodieshrpdownfall parodies
