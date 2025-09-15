Hitler reacts to the Flat-Earth Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parody created using clips from Downfall (Der Untergang)
Discord: https://hitlerrantsparodies.com/discord
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/hitlerrantsparodies
This video is a parody and is covered by the “fair use” doctrine of U.S. copyright law.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Website
https://www.hitlerrantsparodies.com
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hitlerrantsparodies/
https://www.facebook.com/HRPDownfallParodies
https://www.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgroups%2FHRP.Downfall.Parodies
https://www.instagram.com/hitlerrantsparodies/#
https://www.reddit.com/r/HitlerRantsParodies/
Fegelbook
Steam
https://steamcommunity.com/groups/hitlerrantsparodies
Hitler Rants Parodies Wikia
http://hitlerrantsparodies.wikia.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hitler Rants Parodies
https://www.youtube.com/@hitlerrantsparodies/videos