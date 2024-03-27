Australia Passes Digital ID Bill The WEF 2030 Agenda accelerates down under as the Australian Government passes the digital ID bill. Listen to Senator Babet explain. Australians are one step closer to Social credit/Co2 scores, CBDC’s & vaccine passports all in one
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.