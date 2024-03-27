Create New Account
Australia Passes Digital ID Bill
Fritjof Persson
Published Yesterday

Australia Passes Digital ID Bill  The WEF 2030 Agenda accelerates down under as the Australian Government passes the digital ID bill.  Listen to Senator Babet explain.   Australians are one step closer to Social credit/Co2 scores, CBDC’s &amp; vaccine passports all in one

