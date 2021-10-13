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Amazing Spectacular Spirit Orb Unexplained Unsolved Paranormal 2019
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52 views • October 13, 2021
My night time IR security camera caught this amazing spirit orb. I have footage of other spirit orbs in my house but this one is the biggest and brightest I have seen so far.
The next day gangstalkers hacked my camera it took me weeks to get it working again. They really don’t want people seeing this for some reason. I have more footage will put some more up soon so you can compare the different spirit orbs.
For More on Gangstalking please visit No2Gangstalking.ca help end the evil.
The next day gangstalkers hacked my camera it took me weeks to get it working again. They really don’t want people seeing this for some reason. I have more footage will put some more up soon so you can compare the different spirit orbs.
For More on Gangstalking please visit No2Gangstalking.ca help end the evil.
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