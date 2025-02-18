A Legacy of Racial Manipulation in Academia (Part 2 of 10)

A Legacy of Racial Manipulation in Academia: The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations through Infiltration and Manipulation with Diversification, Equitization, and Inclusion - Part 2



Rodney Bennett, having previously infiltrated the University of Southern Mississippi, has now brought his radical agenda to Nebraska. At USM, Bennett orchestrated a campaign under the guise of "Investing in programs to support student recruitment," which was, in essence, a strategic maneuver to increase the enrollment of black students, irrespective of their merit or intellectual capability. This initiative was a thinly veiled effort to replace white students with black ones, focusing on numbers rather than quality.



His tenure at USM was marked by what he termed "retention" programs, which ensured that black students would not fail, regardless of their academic performance. In this paradigm, the less capable black students were paradoxically provided with more opportunities, particularly those that would displace white students. This was not merely about retaining students but about altering the academic demographic to favor one racial group over another.



Additionally, Bennett was pivotal in the implementation of "Outcome" programs at USM, where black students were guaranteed graduation, bypassing the traditional metrics of academic achievement. These students received degrees not based on merit but on a predetermined racial quota, effectively undermining the value of higher education by ensuring graduation regardless of whether the students had earned their qualifications.



Having successfully transformed USM into an institution where progressive black programs supplanted traditional academic standards, Bennett has now replicated this model at the University of Nebraska. His approach is characterized by aggressive anti-white policies, favoring the distribution of degrees and opportunities to black students who are undeserving by conventional academic standards while systematically blocking and oppressing opportunities for white students. His tenure at both institutions reflects a deliberate strategy to manipulate educational outcomes in favor of racial equity over academic excellence.



Read the full article at he Nebraska Journal Herald



#AcademicRecruitment #EducationalEquity #DemographicShifts

