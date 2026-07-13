UK Firebrand Ann Widdecombe Murdered | Lindsey Graham DEAD | AUS: Neil the Seal Causes Chaos

This Week's TOP World News: Breaking News: Senator Lindsey Graham is dead at 71 after a "brief and sudden illness". What is going on!? UK Conservative Firebrand Ann Widdecombe has been murdered! Ann was a prominent British politician, author, and television personality known for her outspoken conservative views and colourful public persona. Australia's Neil the Seal Causes Chaos & Captures Hearts. Neil is Australia’s favourite wild celebrity — a gigantic southern elephant seal who shows up on beaches, crushes cones, bulldozes fences, and lounges in the middle of roads like he owns the place. Equal parts chaos and charm, this 1-ton goofball has millions hooked on his hilarious, rule-breaking adventures! All of that and much more in this week's News Stories from Around The World! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/uk-conservative-firebrand-ann-widdecombe-murdered/

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