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100,000 Doctors Worldwide say there is no pandemic, it's all a scam
PurityControl
PurityControl
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124 views • December 21, 2020
Listen to the doctors who have not been silenced by the Far Left and the WEF. They are saying there is no pandemic, it's a con, and the vaccine is a tool of the depopulation plank of Agenda 21, for the imposition of global communism as the Great Reset.
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pandemicdoctorsexpertscovidscamdemicgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy