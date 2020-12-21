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100,000 Doctors Worldwide say there is no pandemic, it's all a scam
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124 views • December 21, 2020
Listen to the doctors who have not been silenced by the Far Left and the WEF. They are saying there is no pandemic, it's a con, and the vaccine is a tool of the depopulation plank of Agenda 21, for the imposition of global communism as the Great Reset.
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