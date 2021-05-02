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The Curse of the 4th Sabbatical Cycle
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10 views • May 02, 2021
We are living in very dangerous and perplexing times. COVID and the many Variants found around the world are on the nightly news. What does this all mean? Where is this explained in the Bible? What is God doing?Where is COVID 19 mentioned in the Bible? 2020 was one of the hottest years on record, where is this told to us in our Bibles? When is the Temple going to be rebuilt? Satan is going to sit in the Temple and proclaim to be God. How close are we to that time now?
LOVE SIGHTED MOON’S WORK AND WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PROPHECY, THE SABBATICAL + JUBILEE YEARS, AND HOW TO APPLY GOD’S INSTRUCTIONS IN THESE LAST DAYS? HERE ARE SOME NEXT STEPS…
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3. SOME GOOD CONTENT TO BINGE: Learn more about the lost tribes of Israel, Torah studies, Yeshua’s message, the 70 Shabua of Daniel, and more with the Sighted Moon channel:
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#Bible
#prophecy
#josephdumond
LOVE SIGHTED MOON’S WORK AND WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PROPHECY, THE SABBATICAL + JUBILEE YEARS, AND HOW TO APPLY GOD’S INSTRUCTIONS IN THESE LAST DAYS? HERE ARE SOME NEXT STEPS…
1. LIKE + SUBSCRIBE
2. GRAB A FREE EBOOK:
http://bit.ly/ItWasARiddleNotACommand (free with Kindle Unlimited)
https://sightedmoon.com/product/the-validity-of-torah-ebook/
https://sightedmoon.com/product/biblical-foundation-lesson-ebook/
3. SOME GOOD CONTENT TO BINGE: Learn more about the lost tribes of Israel, Torah studies, Yeshua’s message, the 70 Shabua of Daniel, and more with the Sighted Moon channel:
http://bit.ly/sm_binge
4. FOLLOW OUR WORK:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SightedMooncom-214703701956090/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/josephfdumond
Podcast: http://sightedmoon.blubrry.com/
#Bible
#prophecy
#josephdumond
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