More and more fiery hell for the AFU in Bakhmut tonight: "Wagner" are burning AFU positions in the last citadel
Incendiary ammunition is right now falling on the heads of the AFU militants entrenched in the last patch in the south-west of the city
Bakhmut soon liberated
