AJN Saturday Live - Trump Prepares US For War - Trump Orders US Military To Occupy The Southern Border - US Troops Secure Panama - 4-12-2025

SPECIAL SATURDAY TRANSMISSION: Trump Prepares US For War With China– American Forces Have Now Formed An Alliance With The Panamanian Military To “Push The Chinese Communists Out”

Trump Has Ordered US Military To Occupy The Entire Southern Border, Creating A Special No-Go Security Zone After Successfully Crippling The Chinese Currency And Destroying The Globalist Order

Included in this must watch tour de force broadcast, top combat journalists, Lara Logan and Michael Yon, report LIVE from the entrance to the Panama Canal.