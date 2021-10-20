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Sharyl Attkisson | Amish & Covid: Common Sense over Government Mandates
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93 views • October 20, 2021
No Government, Public Education & Health System
https://sharylattkisson.com/
https://fullmeasure.news/ October 10, 2021
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vnpfkd-amish-covid-full-measure.html
Sharyl Attkisson | Amish & Covid: Common Sense over Government Mandates - October 10, 2021
Sharyl Attkisson, Amish and Covid, Common Sense over Government Mandates, October 10 2021
https://sharylattkisson.com/
https://fullmeasure.news/ October 10, 2021
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vnpfkd-amish-covid-full-measure.html
Sharyl Attkisson | Amish & Covid: Common Sense over Government Mandates - October 10, 2021
Sharyl Attkisson, Amish and Covid, Common Sense over Government Mandates, October 10 2021
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