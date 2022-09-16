The TYRANNY Of Trudeau! - Does The Great Reset BEGIN In Canada? - From Covid To Climate Lockdowns

FIND MORE FROM DAN at https://pressfortruth.ca/





Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth about the absolute tyranny of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he attempts to rule with an iron fist for his masters, the globalists, the transhumanist, the devil.

Dan Dicks talks about the moves made by Justin Trudeau throughout his time in office as he brought in the carbon tax, a police state and of course the most insane covid restrictions in the western world, with the fractioning of society and the shocking level of medical discrimination that lead to massive trucker protests and the eventual trampling of protesters and banning of protests in general.

Now the economy is collapsing alongside the supply chain and the power grid all while Trudeau does his bidding for the New World Order. The Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Great Reset.

Klaus Schwab said himself that he infiltrated the entire cabinet of Trudeau. Canada is aiming to eradicate 30% of farms with crazy climate policies. Millions will be left without food and power. But of course they can count on the Trudeau government giving them GMO rations, that is if they sell their soul.





Dan Dicks destroys the matrix and explains what we can do about this tyranny. But of course, it starts with you.





World Alternative Media

2022