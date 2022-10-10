WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Monday 10/10/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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RUSSIA AND UKRAINE GO BLOW FOR BLOW IN LATEST ROUND OF WAR ESCALATIONSThis is an EMERGENCY broadcast! US military doctrine considers a cyber attack by Russia an act of war and reserves the right to respond with nuclear weapons!
Infowars has desperately & continually warned that we believe the next phase of the globalist takeover would be a cascading escalation of cyber attacks targeted at US civilian infrastructure to be blamed on Russia! Tune in to learn the secrets that can save the world!
INFOWARS2022.COM
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