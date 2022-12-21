Christmas Comb Unboxing and Review 5x5

*websites belowThe last present came in. I had the grand daughter's comb engraved by Josh @ Sonoran Defense Technologies. He did a beautiful job on this and I couldn't be happier. Between the fine craftsmanship from Oceanus Brass and the beautiful job they did at SDT this is going to be another heirloom piece for her to pass down.
Thanks for watching
Skal
E.
https://oceanusbrass.com/
https://sonorandefense.com/
