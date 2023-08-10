5784 OPEN DOOR | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: www.thepropheticreport.com
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0WacP1CrWY
Hank Kunneman
(5.5 min)
Clock
:10-2:35
2:58-3:35
4:00-4:45
5:00-6:00
7:35-8:11
https://youtu.be/X70Pn1FPq-c
Tim Sheets
(10 min)
30:42-40:38 alarm clock
https://youtu.be/Zlu4NvVUypQ
Julie Green
(11.5 min)
2:28-14:09
https://rumble.com/v3307cs-woe-to-those-against-almighty-god.html
Robin Bullock 11th Hour
(1 min)
36:02-37:15
https://www.youtube.com/live/ELA7TVDJk8w?feature=share
Amanda Grace
(7 min)
21:34-26:04
28:08-30:49
https://www.youtube.com/live/A7-MfJJPcnI?feature=share
Robin Bullock 11th Hour
(7 min)
11:48-12:42 open door
15:56-16:41
1:14:36-1:18:25
https://www.youtube.com/live/ELA7TVDJk8w?feature=share
Robin Bullock Church International
3:26:11-3:27:39
3:27:50-3:28:43
https://youtu.be/E38GP9XtaDU
Kent Christmas
(5 min)
:51-4:53
12:03-14:28
https://youtu.be/nL4BzhXVF34
John 1:1-14 NKJV
Psalms 91
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
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