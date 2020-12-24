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Newt Gingrich Says He ‘Will Not Accept Joe Biden As President’
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112 views • December 24, 2020
Millions of Americans do not accept the outcome of the 2020 election. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is one of them.
The irregularities in voting, the flooding of the country with mail-in ballots, the pausing of vote counting in the middle of the night and more. When you put it all together, it’s just too much to bear.
The irregularities in voting, the flooding of the country with mail-in ballots, the pausing of vote counting in the middle of the night and more. When you put it all together, it’s just too much to bear.
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