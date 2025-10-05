KelTec PR57 Holster - Rounded Concealment Express

AmbGun Keltec PR57 Page

Wny Carry and Present Left Handed

Not a lot of holster options for the PR57 at this time, but my P17 favorite led me back to Rounded Concealment Express for an IWB option for the PR57.





The PR57, being so light and thin, is shockingly easy to carry. One day after a range session I dropped the KelTec 5.7 NATO pistol into shorts’ cargo pocket and totally forgot about it…discovering it well after having passed thru a prohibited area.





The Rounded PR57 holster is nicely designed to preserve the pistol’s virtues. It is form fitted with the round slide of the pistol and does a great job of covering the trigger. It adds no more bulk to the pistol than is absolutely necessary. It comes with a standard belt clip, but I swapped that out for a tuckable belt hanger. One I had from DeSantis perfectly matched up with the Rounded holster’s trigger guard ledge.





Based upon the arguments I made in “Why You Should Carry and Present Left Handed” (link in the description), I chose the left handed, black “carbon fiber” IWB version.





Seated in my car, it’s easy to draw even with the seat belt buckled.





At the range with a shirt behind it you can see how the pistol clings tight to my waistline. Solid click retention but draws easily.





With care you can reholster, but I prefer to withdraw my holster, insert the pistol, and then reinsert within my waistline. Nice to be fast on the draw. No time limit for reholstering.





Minimal printing even with a tight shirt. That’s why I like the tuckable belt hanger. Drawing from a tucked shirt is not much different than clearing a garment from appendix carry.





KelTec PR57 paired with the Rounded IWB holster combine to create an exceptionally comfortable CCW system. Other pistol and holster manufacturers will have a hard time creating a better solution.