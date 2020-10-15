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Bitcoin Cash as the World Currency: What It Takes
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12 views • October 15, 2020
Bitcoin Cash is designed to become P2P Electronic Cash for the world. The time we thought we had to complete the Bitcoin Cash roadmap has been greatly reduced, due to the exponential increase in money creation by the Federal Reserve. Before us is the single best Bitcoin Cash adoption opportunity ever and at the same time the ramifications for missing this opportunity are dire, for both the global economy and Bitcoin Cash.
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Please help us make more videos by donating to our Bitcoin Cash marketing campaign: bitcoincash:qq0rxhss39wav7txgn7rmvd70vegpjjjzq5ym2zh2e
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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Please help us make more videos by donating to our Bitcoin Cash marketing campaign: bitcoincash:qq0rxhss39wav7txgn7rmvd70vegpjjjzq5ym2zh2e
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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