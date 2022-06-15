InfoWars - Wayne Allyn Root - Trump Should Run For Speaker Of The House - 6-14-2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wayne Allyn Root hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show on this Flag Day 2022 and details a recent conversation he had with his old friend Donald Trump. In case you think others than House members cannot be Speaker of the House... think again, Article I Section 5 states that the House Membership Shall select the Speaker, no other qualifiers. No office or agency has power or authority to deny this right and duty of the House Members.