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Why Everybody Was Wrong About The Cultural Appropriation Scandal
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32 views • December 17, 2020
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The left displayed it's tolerance once again as 18-year-old Utah high school student Keziah Daum found herself on the receiving end of vicious abuse on social media for daring to wear a traditional Chinese dress to prom. With accusations of cultural appropriation raining down on her, Daum stood her ground, but what did everybody get wrong about this news story?
Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/daumkeziah/status/988115815068139520
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The left displayed it's tolerance once again as 18-year-old Utah high school student Keziah Daum found herself on the receiving end of vicious abuse on social media for daring to wear a traditional Chinese dress to prom. With accusations of cultural appropriation raining down on her, Daum stood her ground, but what did everybody get wrong about this news story?
Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/daumkeziah/status/988115815068139520
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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