What is the Shemitah? (Part 1) with Dave James

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-david-james-part-1
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Today we’re going to be discussing an extremely popular book that’s related to another very popular multimillion-dollar selling book that we addressed last year. It’s titled The Mystery of Shemitah authored by Jonathan Cahn. Now, his other related book, which was atop the New York Times Best Sellers list, is The Harbinger published by Charisma Publishers. Our guest who will give us his thoughts on the book is Dave James, and he’s the author of The Harbinger: Fact or Fiction? which took issue with Jonathan Cahn’s bestseller.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall