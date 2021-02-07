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2 Of 18 Uses Of Force To Shave My Beard In Prison...Golgotha's 144,000 Prison Stories Of Conversion In Prison To Judaism...
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10 views • February 07, 2021
I escaped from Prison and spent 10 years learning to be righteous under the most difficult of circumstances. I was arrested for the escape found innocent and illegally put in prison to finish the previous sentence which continued to run when I was on escape. So I was put back into prison illegally and spend 10 years 7 of which were because I converted and became Jewish and would not shave according to the law of Moses. I should have spent only 3 years on the previous sentence but spent 7 extra simply for obeying God. I had force used on me 18 times and this is the story of the last 2.
Golgotha's144,000 Timothy's Prison Stories I : 2 of the 18 Total Uses of Force To Shave My Beard...
https://youtu.be/tfyh6nUq2B8
Golgotha's144,000 Timothy's Prison Stories I : 2 of the 18 Total Uses of Force To Shave My Beard...
https://youtu.be/tfyh6nUq2B8
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