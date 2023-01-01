1995 Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust Pizza commercial featuring Donald Trump & his ex-wife Ivana Marie Trump.Inverting objects to communicate subliminally is a common Occult practice among magicians, witches, and warlocks of various fraternities and sororities. Magic, witchcraft, sorcery are based on the principle "As above, so below." Let's watch a 1995 Pizza Hut stuffed crust pizza commercial with Donald Trump featuring his ex-wife Ivana Marie Trump. Listen to what they say about eating pizza backward. Look at the numbers displayed on the screen, the price for a large stuffed crust pizza, at the end of the commercial.

(Isaiah 29:16) "16 Surely your turning of things upside down shall be esteemed as the potter's clay: for shall the work say of him that made it, He made me not? or shall the thing framed say of him that framed it, He had no understanding?"

