Snatched Out of the Sinaloa Cartel: A Modern Damascus Road Experience

July 16th, 2019

On this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle interviews one of the Fire & Grace Ministry students, Sal Corona, who shares his radical salvation story and how God redeemed him from a rebellious life in the Cartel, demonic torment, and fear. Sal shares some of the divine visions he had of bible prophecy, his future wife, and how God has been guiding his life ever since