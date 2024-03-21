CHP Talks: Carson Binda—BC’s Debt and MP Raises!

March 21, 2024: My guest this week is Carson Binda, BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss BC’s soaring debt-and-deficit problem and also touch on the exorbitant raise federal MPs are giving themselves while ordinary Canadians are struggling to make ends meet. On the same day as they get their raise (April 1), the useless and damaging Carbon Tax will also go up…and no, it’s not covered by the ridiculous rebates.

