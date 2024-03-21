Create New Account
CHP Talks: Carson Binda—BC’s Debt and MP Raises!
CHP Canada
March 21, 2024: My guest this week is Carson Binda, BC Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss BC’s soaring debt-and-deficit problem and also touch on the exorbitant raise federal MPs are giving themselves while ordinary Canadians are struggling to make ends meet. On the same day as they get their raise (April 1), the useless and damaging Carbon Tax will also go up…and no, it’s not covered by the ridiculous rebates.

Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers Federation at: https://www.taxpayer.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

