The Acting Teacher | "True Role to be Revealed Soon" | Antichrist

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship

Like & Share as you feel led.

You may connect to this channel on these other platforms:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w

Dream: May 2022:

The Antichrist is about to take his true role. He will no longer pretend to be someone he is not.

Refer to these links revealing who the AC is:

https://www.brighteon.com/35bda56b-e540-4456-ae94-68d0b57ae623



Antichrist https://youtu.be/SBQJdvBWRWI

Rumble https://rumble.com/vzolha-the-antichrist.html

And also:

https://youtu.be/kIFIOIn5e-c

https://rumble.com/v1nxulo-revelation-13-3-deadly-wound-healed-what-it-really-means.html

https://www.brighteon.com/79c6cf21-cf90-40e9-9d8d-d5af5ee88eaf





PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.