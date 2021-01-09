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Trump's Special Forces Stole Pelosi's Laptop & Trump Will Speaking by EMERGENCY BROADCAST NETWORK?
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641 views • January 09, 2021
Lt. General Thomas McInerney, speaking at the White House, said that special forces were secretly embedded among those who entered the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 and that they confiscated Pelosi's laptop and that secrets will be revealed and that Trump will be using the Emergency Broadcast Network to communicate to the public.
My source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKwQ-_pjXcI
My source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKwQ-_pjXcI
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