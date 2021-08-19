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SobreMedicados: Resumen Salvados sobre la industria farmacéutica 6x23
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317 views • August 19, 2021
Síntesis del programa 6x23 de Salvados: SOBREMEDICADOS en 13 minutos.
Joan Ramon Laporte, director Fundació Institut Catalá Farmacología:
"La industria farmacéutica se inventa enfermedades"
Ildefonso Hernández, exdirector general de Salud Pública:
“La industria farmacéutica domina los órganos reguladores”
Enrique Gavilán:
“Como médico he recetado cosas sabiendo que no servían para nada”
Julián Zabala, dir. Comunicación de Farmaindustria:
"Yo prefiero pensar que el médico tiene ética profesional".
"No se sabe todo del medicamento hasta que no se sale al ruedo [...], de ahí a buscar negligencias... VALE; pero dolo o culpabilidad... NO ES TAN HABITUAL".
https://elinvestigador.org
Joan Ramon Laporte, director Fundació Institut Catalá Farmacología:
"La industria farmacéutica se inventa enfermedades"
Ildefonso Hernández, exdirector general de Salud Pública:
“La industria farmacéutica domina los órganos reguladores”
Enrique Gavilán:
“Como médico he recetado cosas sabiendo que no servían para nada”
Julián Zabala, dir. Comunicación de Farmaindustria:
"Yo prefiero pensar que el médico tiene ética profesional".
"No se sabe todo del medicamento hasta que no se sale al ruedo [...], de ahí a buscar negligencias... VALE; pero dolo o culpabilidad... NO ES TAN HABITUAL".
https://elinvestigador.org
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