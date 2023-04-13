Investigating the 1996 Alien Interview Video

Michael Salla





Jon Stewart has spent more than 20 years researching the authenticity of a VHS Tape showing an alleged interrogation of a Gray Alien who was captured sometime around 1991. He watched the video soon after its release in 1996 and became intrigued by its realistic depiction of the Gray Alien. Stewart consulted video and animation experts, who did not detect any forgery. Stewart received a list of medical and military personnel directly involved in the interrogation and was able to speak with several of the named individuals. He also learned about a disgruntled group of military insiders associated with the infamous S-4 facility at Area 51 who revealed they were behind the leaked video. Stewart concludes that the tape is authentic and was leaked by an insider called Victor.





Stewart is a former professional wrestler who worked with the American Wrestling Association on ESPN from 1988 to 1991 and became the AWA World Heavyweight Champion in 1996. He ran several times for the Illinois House of Representatives and the US Congress. His first campaign consultant was none other than President Donald Trump’s legal counsel, Kellyanne Conway before she joined the Trump White House. In this Exopolitics Today interview, he presents his trailer to a documentary of the Alien Interview, which he plans to complete by Fall 2023.





The full alien interview can be watched at: • Area 51: The Alie... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thdzV3VGzwo&t=2146s





Jon Stewart can be reached by email at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y36w15hMnIY



