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There Is No Virus - The Latest Proof
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146 views • December 01, 2020
The Bigger the Lie, the More People Believe It
There is NO pandemic. There are no more people dead this year than usual. They have simply taken the deaths from other causes like heart disease, flu, pneumonia, etc & call them Covid - and the numbers for all other diseases have gone down in exactly the same numbers as the coronavirus has gone up. It is a complete fraud hoax and it needs to stop!
No covid1984 has been isolated, no actual picture of it through an electron microscope. If you do believe that this unicorn does exist then try and collect your US$100,000 from Dr Tom Cowan.
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwgb35i51n5L/
There is NO pandemic. There are no more people dead this year than usual. They have simply taken the deaths from other causes like heart disease, flu, pneumonia, etc & call them Covid - and the numbers for all other diseases have gone down in exactly the same numbers as the coronavirus has gone up. It is a complete fraud hoax and it needs to stop!
No covid1984 has been isolated, no actual picture of it through an electron microscope. If you do believe that this unicorn does exist then try and collect your US$100,000 from Dr Tom Cowan.
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwgb35i51n5L/
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